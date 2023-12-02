How to Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Scarlet Knights are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won three in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the 34.6% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- Illinois has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.6% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 41st.
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 55.5 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Illinois has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 away.
- The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.
- Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 87-64
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|W 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.