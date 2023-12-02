Saturday's contest at Jersey Mike's Arena has the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) going head to head against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 win for Illinois, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Illinois vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 66, Rutgers 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-0.7)

Illinois (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 131.3

Rutgers has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Illinois, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Scarlet Knights have a 1-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 1-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 19.1 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and giving up 58.7 per contest, eighth in college basketball) and have a +115 scoring differential.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 12.2 boards on average. It collects 44.7 rebounds per game, second in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.5.

Illinois knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (112th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (240th in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make, at a 25.9% rate.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.3 (209th in college basketball) while forcing 8.5 (354th in college basketball).

