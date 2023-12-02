The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten squad, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Illinois vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Illinois AVG Illinois Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 74.3 115th 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 58th 33.9 Rebounds 35.3 24th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.6 149th 46th 15.1 Assists 12.4 230th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.5 249th

