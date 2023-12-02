Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Kane County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Elgin High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Roselle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waubonsie Valley High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
