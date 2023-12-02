Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kankakee County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peotone High School at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Christian School at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kankakee High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St Anne High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: St. Anne, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
