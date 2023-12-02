Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lake County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren Township High School at Bolingbrook High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westinghouse College Prep at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Lincolnshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant Community High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion-Benton High School at Lake Forest Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F Kennedy High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook North High School at Mundelein High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yeshiva High School at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
