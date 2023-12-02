Saturday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Loyola Chicago squad coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Ramblers won their most recent outing 73-68 against Northwestern on Wednesday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 71, Eastern Illinois 64

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Ramblers captured their signature win of the season, a 73-68 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 230) in our computer rankings.

Loyola Chicago has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Ramblers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 230) on November 29

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 304) on November 16

74-47 on the road over Chicago State (No. 353) on November 9

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Sitori Tanin: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Emma Nolan: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG% Ali Berg: 4.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' -15 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (231st in college basketball).

