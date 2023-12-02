How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) take the court against the Harvard Crimson (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.
Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- This season, the Ramblers have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 40.0% of shots the Crimson's opponents have hit.
- Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Ramblers are the 276th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson rank 196th.
- The 69.9 points per game the Ramblers score are the same as the Crimson allow.
- Loyola Chicago has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Chicago averaged 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 74.8.
- At home, Loyola Chicago sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in away games (6.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Creighton
|L 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Boston College
|W 71-68
|T-Mobile Center
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|W 62-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/2/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/9/2023
|Goshen
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
