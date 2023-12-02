The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) take the court against the Harvard Crimson (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

This season, the Ramblers have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 40.0% of shots the Crimson's opponents have hit.

Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Ramblers are the 276th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson rank 196th.

The 69.9 points per game the Ramblers score are the same as the Crimson allow.

Loyola Chicago has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago averaged 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 74.8.

At home, Loyola Chicago sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in away games (6.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule