The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) take the court against the Harvard Crimson (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ramblers have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 40.0% of shots the Crimson's opponents have hit.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Ramblers are the 276th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson rank 196th.
  • The 69.9 points per game the Ramblers score are the same as the Crimson allow.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Chicago averaged 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 74.8.
  • At home, Loyola Chicago sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in away games (6.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Creighton L 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Boston College W 71-68 T-Mobile Center
11/28/2023 Chicago State W 62-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/2/2023 Harvard - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/5/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/9/2023 Goshen - Joseph J. Gentile Center

