The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) take on the Harvard Crimson (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard matchup in this article.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Harvard Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-6.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-6.5) 140.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago has won just one game against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Ramblers have hit the over twice.

Harvard has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Crimson and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of seven times this season.

