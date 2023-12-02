The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 63.8 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.7 the Ramblers allow to opponents.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The Ramblers score 64.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 74.8 the Panthers give up.

Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

The Ramblers shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Sitori Tanin: 11 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%

11 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Emma Nolan: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%

5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG% Ali Berg: 4.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Loyola Chicago Schedule