The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 63.8 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.7 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
  • Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Ramblers score 64.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 74.8 the Panthers give up.
  • Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • The Ramblers shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

  • Sam Galanopoulos: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)
  • Sitori Tanin: 11 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%
  • Alyssa Fisher: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
  • Emma Nolan: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%
  • Ali Berg: 4.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Brown L 56-49 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/26/2023 @ DePaul L 93-72 Wintrust Arena
11/29/2023 @ Northwestern W 73-68 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/2/2023 Eastern Illinois - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/9/2023 Milwaukee - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/18/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Joseph J. Gentile Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.