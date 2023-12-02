How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 63.8 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.7 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
- Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Ramblers score 64.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 74.8 the Panthers give up.
- Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Ramblers shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sam Galanopoulos: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)
- Sitori Tanin: 11 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%
- Alyssa Fisher: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
- Emma Nolan: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%
- Ali Berg: 4.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Brown
|L 56-49
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/26/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 93-72
|Wintrust Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 73-68
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/2/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/9/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/18/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
