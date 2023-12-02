The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) will play the Harvard Crimson (4-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Game Information

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

  • Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tom Welch: 7.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank
289th 67.4 Points Scored 68.4 266th
251st 72.5 Points Allowed 66.4 69th
343rd 28.0 Rebounds 34.3 44th
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.6 266th
117th 13.8 Assists 13.2 163rd
342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

