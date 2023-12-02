The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) are favored by 4.5 points against the Harvard Crimson (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+. The over/under is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -4.5 140.5

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, Loyola Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.

Loyola Chicago has had an average of 140.0 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Ramblers have covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Loyola Chicago has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The Ramblers are 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Loyola Chicago.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 3 50% 69.9 147.5 70.1 140.6 144.2 Harvard 5 71.4% 77.6 147.5 70.5 140.6 141.6

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

The 69.9 points per game the Ramblers put up are the same as the Crimson give up.

Loyola Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 1-5-0 1-3 2-4-0 Harvard 4-3-0 2-2 6-1-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Harvard 6-8 Home Record 5-7 3-8 Away Record 8-6 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

