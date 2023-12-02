Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you live in Macoupin County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Piasa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
