Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Peoria County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delavan High School at Elmwood Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Elmwood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richwoods High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimfield High School at Annawan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Annawan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.