Which team is going to win on Saturday, December 2, when the Idaho Vandals and Southern Illinois Salukis match up at 10:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Vandals. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Southern Illinois vs. Idaho Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-1.6) 51.3 Idaho 26, Southern Illinois 25

Week 14 MVFC Predictions

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis' ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

The Salukis' seven games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals compiled a 9-2-0 ATS record last year.

The Vandals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Salukis vs. Vandals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 34.4 21.8 36.0 23.0 33.4 21.1 Southern Illinois 26.3 15.8 35.0 0.0 23.8 17.8

