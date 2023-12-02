How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) play the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Salukis have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Billikens' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Southern Illinois shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Billikens are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Salukis sit at 240th.
- The Salukis average just 3.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Billikens allow (72.6).
- When Southern Illinois scores more than 72.6 points, it is 3-1.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois put up 70.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Salukis surrendered 57.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 66.0.
- Looking at three-pointers, Southern Illinois fared better at home last year, sinking 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|L 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-54
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/5/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/12/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Banterra Center
