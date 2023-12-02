Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) will face the Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Johnson: 19.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rupert: 9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Trent Brown: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Ferguson: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.