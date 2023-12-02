Saturday's contest that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) against the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) at Western Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of Western Illinois, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Leathernecks are coming off of an 86-72 win against Chicago State in their last outing on Tuesday.

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 76, St. Thomas 64

Other OVC Predictions

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Leathernecks defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies at home on November 12 by a score of 95-62.

Western Illinois has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 255) on November 12

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 319) on November 18

86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 353) on November 28

Western Illinois Leaders

Addi Brownfield: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Raegan McCowan: 14.7 PTS, 50.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 50.6 FG% Anna Deets: 14.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

14.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Mallory McDermott: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Alissa Dins: 3.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks average 81.6 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 56.1 per outing (60th in college basketball). They have a +178 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.5 points per game.

