The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

The Tommies average 11.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Leathernecks allow (56.1).

When it scores more than 56.1 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.

Western Illinois is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.9 points.

The Leathernecks score 81.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 73.3 the Tommies give up.

When Western Illinois scores more than 73.3 points, it is 6-0.

When St. Thomas gives up fewer than 81.6 points, it is 3-2.

This season the Leathernecks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tommies concede.

The Tommies shoot 43.1% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Leathernecks allow.

Western Illinois Leaders

Addi Brownfield: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Raegan McCowan: 14.7 PTS, 50.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 50.6 FG% Anna Deets: 14.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

14.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Mallory McDermott: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Alissa Dins: 3.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%

Western Illinois Schedule