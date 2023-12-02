The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies average 11.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Leathernecks allow (56.1).
  • When it scores more than 56.1 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
  • Western Illinois is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.9 points.
  • The Leathernecks score 81.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 73.3 the Tommies give up.
  • When Western Illinois scores more than 73.3 points, it is 6-0.
  • When St. Thomas gives up fewer than 81.6 points, it is 3-2.
  • This season the Leathernecks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tommies concede.
  • The Tommies shoot 43.1% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Leathernecks allow.

Western Illinois Leaders

  • Addi Brownfield: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Raegan McCowan: 14.7 PTS, 50.6 FG%
  • Anna Deets: 14.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Mallory McDermott: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Alissa Dins: 3.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%

Western Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Valparaiso W 76-54 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/20/2023 Stephens College W 80-51 Western Hall
11/28/2023 Chicago State W 86-72 Western Hall
12/2/2023 St. Thomas - Western Hall
12/5/2023 Omaha - Western Hall
12/10/2023 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center

