How to Watch the Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-1) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies average 11.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Leathernecks allow (56.1).
- When it scores more than 56.1 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
- Western Illinois is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.9 points.
- The Leathernecks score 81.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 73.3 the Tommies give up.
- When Western Illinois scores more than 73.3 points, it is 6-0.
- When St. Thomas gives up fewer than 81.6 points, it is 3-2.
- This season the Leathernecks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tommies concede.
- The Tommies shoot 43.1% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Leathernecks allow.
Western Illinois Leaders
- Addi Brownfield: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Raegan McCowan: 14.7 PTS, 50.6 FG%
- Anna Deets: 14.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Mallory McDermott: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Alissa Dins: 3.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%
Western Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 76-54
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|Stephens College
|W 80-51
|Western Hall
|11/28/2023
|Chicago State
|W 86-72
|Western Hall
|12/2/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Western Hall
|12/5/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Western Hall
|12/10/2023
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
