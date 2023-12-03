The Chicago State Cougars (2-8) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38.0% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.

In games Chicago State shoots higher than 38.0% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Cougars are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters sit at 52nd.

The Cougars record only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Hatters give up (66.1).

Chicago State has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 66.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State is posting 66.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (56.8).

In home games, the Cougars are ceding 10.0 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (67.5).

Chicago State is sinking 7.3 threes per game, which is 2.8 more than it is averaging away from home (4.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.2% when playing at home and 30.5% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule