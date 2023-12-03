How to Watch Chicago State vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (2-8) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38.0% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Chicago State shoots higher than 38.0% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Cougars are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters sit at 52nd.
- The Cougars record only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Hatters give up (66.1).
- Chicago State has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 66.1 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State is posting 66.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (56.8).
- In home games, the Cougars are ceding 10.0 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (67.5).
- Chicago State is sinking 7.3 threes per game, which is 2.8 more than it is averaging away from home (4.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.2% when playing at home and 30.5% when playing on the road.
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UT Martin
|L 94-71
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 62-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/30/2023
|Delaware State
|L 76-69
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
