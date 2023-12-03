Sunday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (5-2) and Chicago State Cougars (2-8) squaring off at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Chicago State vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 74, Chicago State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-8.8)

Stetson (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Chicago State is 4-5-0 against the spread, while Stetson's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. The Cougars have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hatters have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars average 65.3 points per game (327th in college basketball) while giving up 74.1 per outing (247th in college basketball). They have a -88 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Chicago State averages 26.9 rebounds per game (354th in college basketball) while conceding 35 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.1 boards per game.

Chicago State knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) at a 27.8% rate (327th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from deep.

The Cougars score 82.9 points per 100 possessions (336th in college basketball), while allowing 94 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

Chicago State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (288th in college basketball action), 2.3 fewer than the 15.8 it forces on average (24th in college basketball).

