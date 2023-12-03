The Chicago State Cougars (1-4) will meet the Stetson Hatters (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kedrick Green: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson Players to Watch

Cardet: 17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Davis: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Green: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 349th 59.8 Points Scored 73.6 213th 176th 69.6 Points Allowed 66.4 120th 329th 28.6 Rebounds 37.8 68th 222nd 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.2 73rd 340th 4.6 3pt Made 9.6 42nd 358th 8.0 Assists 17.0 51st 174th 12.0 Turnovers 12.4 207th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.