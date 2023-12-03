Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Illinois schools. Among those games is the Southern Illinois Salukis playing the Idaho Vandals in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
