The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Illinois State Stats Insights

This season, the Redbirds have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Racers' opponents have made.

In games Illinois State shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Redbirds are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers rank 130th.

The Redbirds put up 66.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 73 the Racers allow.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State posted 70.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was six more points than it averaged in road games (64.3).

The Redbirds surrendered 69.1 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.7).

At home, Illinois State drained 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than in away games (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule