Illinois State vs. Murray State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) welcome in the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois State vs. Murray State matchup.
Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois State Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois State (-1.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Illinois State (-1.5)
|139.5
|-122
|+102
Illinois State vs. Murray State Betting Trends
- Illinois State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Redbirds games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Murray State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Racers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this year.
