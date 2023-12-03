The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) welcome in the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois State vs. Murray State matchup.

Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-1.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-1.5) 139.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Illinois State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Redbirds games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Murray State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Racers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this year.

