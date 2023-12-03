Sunday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the No. 5 NC State Wolfpack (8-0) taking on the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-61 victory, as our model heavily favors NC State.

The Redbirds came out on top in their last outing 102-47 against Chicago State on Thursday.

Illinois State vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Illinois State vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 82, Illinois State 61

Other MVC Predictions

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Redbirds registered their signature win of the season, a 62-51 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 196) in our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Wolfpack have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Illinois State has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 196) on November 25

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 246) on November 24

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 262) on November 15

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 341) on November 6

102-47 at home over Chicago State (No. 353) on November 30

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 6 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Maya Wong: 13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)

13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16) Deanna Wilson: 16 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

16 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Savannah McGowan: 7.1 PTS, 67.7 FG%

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds' +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.3 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per contest (174th in college basketball).

