The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Illinois State vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -1.5 140.5

Illinois State Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points two times this season (in six games).

The average total in Illinois State's outings this year is 132.4, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Redbirds are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Murray State has a 2-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-4-0 mark from Illinois State.

Illinois State vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 2 33.3% 66.6 144.4 65.9 138.9 144.5 Murray State 4 80% 77.8 144.4 73 138.9 143.5

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

Illinois State compiled a 9-12-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Redbirds average 66.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 73 the Racers give up.

Illinois State vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 2-4-0 0-2 2-4-0 Murray State 2-3-0 2-1 4-1-0

Illinois State vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Murray State 8-7 Home Record 11-2 3-9 Away Record 3-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

