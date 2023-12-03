Two streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (8-0) host the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Redbirds, victors in five in a row.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Illinois State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Redbirds score an average of 85.3 points per game, 30.4 more points than the 54.9 the Wolfpack give up.

Illinois State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.

NC State is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.3 points.

The Wolfpack record 16.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Redbirds give up (63.6).

NC State is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Illinois State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Wolfpack are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Redbirds allow to opponents (36.0%).

The Redbirds shoot 48.8% from the field, 17.6% higher than the Wolfpack allow.

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Maya Wong: 13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)

13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16) Deanna Wilson: 16.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

16.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Savannah McGowan: 7.1 PTS, 67.7 FG%

