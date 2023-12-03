How to Watch the Illinois State vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (8-0) host the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Redbirds, victors in five in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Redbirds score an average of 85.3 points per game, 30.4 more points than the 54.9 the Wolfpack give up.
- Illinois State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
- NC State is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.3 points.
- The Wolfpack record 16.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Redbirds give up (63.6).
- NC State is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
- Illinois State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Redbirds allow to opponents (36.0%).
- The Redbirds shoot 48.8% from the field, 17.6% higher than the Wolfpack allow.
Illinois State Leaders
- Kate Bullman: 6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Maya Wong: 13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)
- Deanna Wilson: 16.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Caroline Waite: 12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Savannah McGowan: 7.1 PTS, 67.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 87-63
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 62-51
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 102-47
|Redbird Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.