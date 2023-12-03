Two streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (8-0) host the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Redbirds, victors in five in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Redbirds score an average of 85.3 points per game, 30.4 more points than the 54.9 the Wolfpack give up.
  • Illinois State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
  • NC State is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.3 points.
  • The Wolfpack record 16.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Redbirds give up (63.6).
  • NC State is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
  • Illinois State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
  • The Wolfpack are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Redbirds allow to opponents (36.0%).
  • The Redbirds shoot 48.8% from the field, 17.6% higher than the Wolfpack allow.

Illinois State Leaders

  • Kate Bullman: 6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Maya Wong: 13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)
  • Deanna Wilson: 16.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Caroline Waite: 12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
  • Savannah McGowan: 7.1 PTS, 67.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UT Arlington W 87-63 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 62-51 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/30/2023 Chicago State W 102-47 Redbird Arena
12/3/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum
12/10/2023 Marquette - Redbird Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Louis - Redbird Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.