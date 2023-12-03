Will Isiah Pacheco get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers play in Week 13 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco's team-high 669 rushing yards (60.8 per game) have come on 158 carries, with five touchdowns.

Pacheco has also caught 30 passes for 196 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Pacheco has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

In one of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0

