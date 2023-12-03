Will Kadarius Toney Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kadarius Toney was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 matchup with the Green Bay Packers (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Toney's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Toney's season stats include 139 yards on 22 receptions (6.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus eight carries for nine yards. He has been targeted 30 times.
Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Skyy Moore (FP/knee): 20 Rec; 239 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Rashee Rice (FP/foot): 44 Rec; 527 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Toney 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|30
|22
|139
|98
|1
|6.3
Toney Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|5
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|6
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
