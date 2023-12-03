Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games
- November 25 at home vs Indiana State
- November 21 at home vs Lindenwood (MO)
- November 29 at Wisconsin
- November 24 at Radford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- KK Rodriguez: 22.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macy Silvey: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Halle Smith: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Olivia Clayton: 4.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.