The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

2:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

22.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Halle Smith: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Olivia Clayton: 4.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

