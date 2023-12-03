The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 84.3 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars put up just 2.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies allow (69.7).
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 1-4 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
  • Northern Illinois is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
  • This season the Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Huskies concede.
  • The Huskies make 37.1% of their shots from the field, nine% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
  • Brooke Stonebraker: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%
  • Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
  • Tara Stauffacher: 6.1 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Kortney Drake: 7.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Northern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Radford W 72-55 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 Indiana State W 67-62 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-54 Kohl Center
12/3/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Eastern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

