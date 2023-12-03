The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 84.3 the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars put up just 2.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies allow (69.7).

SIU-Edwardsville is 1-4 when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Northern Illinois is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

This season the Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Huskies concede.

The Huskies make 37.1% of their shots from the field, nine% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Brooke Stonebraker: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG% Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8.1 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Tara Stauffacher: 6.1 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.1 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Kortney Drake: 7.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Northern Illinois Schedule