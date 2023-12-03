How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 84.3 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars put up just 2.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies allow (69.7).
- SIU-Edwardsville is 1-4 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
- Northern Illinois is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
- This season the Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Huskies concede.
- The Huskies make 37.1% of their shots from the field, nine% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Brooke Stonebraker: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%
- Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Tara Stauffacher: 6.1 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Kortney Drake: 7.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Radford
|W 72-55
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|Indiana State
|W 67-62
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-54
|Kohl Center
|12/3/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
