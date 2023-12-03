Northwestern vs. Georgetown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Georgetown Hoyas (6-1) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) facing off at Welsh-Ryan Arena (on December 3) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-60 win for Georgetown.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-68 loss to Loyola Chicago.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern vs. Georgetown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgetown 68, Northwestern 60
Other Big Ten Predictions
- Stetson vs Indiana
- Miami (OH) vs Michigan State
- Michigan vs Harvard
- Bowling Green vs Iowa
- Butler vs Wisconsin
- Drake vs Minnesota
- Georgia Tech vs Nebraska
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats defeated the UIC Flames in a 92-86 win on November 9. It was their signature win of the season.
- The Wildcats have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
- Northwestern has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-86 at home over UIC (No. 146) on November 9
- 76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 299) on November 19
- 87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 341) on November 12
Northwestern Leaders
- Hailey Weaver: 13.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (16-for-30)
- Melannie Daley: 13.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.1 FG%
- Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 40.7 FG%
- Caileigh Walsh: 11.7 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Caroline Lau: 6.6 PTS, 7.4 AST, 30.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -91 scoring differential, falling short by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.7 points per game to rank 133rd in college basketball and are allowing 82.7 per contest to rank 348th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.