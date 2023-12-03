Sunday's game features the Georgetown Hoyas (6-1) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) facing off at Welsh-Ryan Arena (on December 3) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-60 win for Georgetown.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-68 loss to Loyola Chicago.

Northwestern vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4

Northwestern vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 68, Northwestern 60

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the UIC Flames in a 92-86 win on November 9. It was their signature win of the season.

The Wildcats have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Northwestern has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 146) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 299) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 341) on November 12

Northwestern Leaders

Hailey Weaver: 13.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (16-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (16-for-30) Melannie Daley: 13.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.1 FG%

13.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.1 FG% Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 40.7 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 40.7 FG% Caileigh Walsh: 11.7 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Caroline Lau: 6.6 PTS, 7.4 AST, 30.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -91 scoring differential, falling short by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.7 points per game to rank 133rd in college basketball and are allowing 82.7 per contest to rank 348th in college basketball.

