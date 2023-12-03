Rashee Rice was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Seeking Rice's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rice's season stats include 527 yards on 44 receptions (12.0 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus one carry for -3 yards. He has been targeted 56 times.

Rashee Rice Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Skyy Moore (FP/knee): 20 Rec; 239 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 22 Rec; 139 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Rice 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 56 44 527 356 5 12.0

Rice Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1

