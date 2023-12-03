The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) aim to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score 19.4 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Cougars allow (84.3).

The 72.5 points per game the Cougars put up are only 2.8 more points than the Huskies give up (69.7).

SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Northern Illinois is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

This season the Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Huskies give up.

The Huskies make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 9.0% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)

21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32) Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule