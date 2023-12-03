The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
  • Western Illinois has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Leathernecks sit at 19th.
  • The Leathernecks score 70.3 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 69.4 the Coyotes allow.
  • When Western Illinois scores more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Western Illinois scored 14.3 more points per game (80.4) than it did away from home (66.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Leathernecks allowed 72.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.
  • Western Illinois sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.7 more threes and 12.3% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 26.3% three-point percentage).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Illinois L 84-52 State Farm Center
11/27/2023 @ Wisconsin L 71-49 Kohl Center
11/30/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 92-40 Western Hall
12/3/2023 South Dakota - Western Hall
12/6/2023 Coe - Western Hall
12/9/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

