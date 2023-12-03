How to Watch Western Illinois vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- Western Illinois has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Leathernecks sit at 19th.
- The Leathernecks score 70.3 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 69.4 the Coyotes allow.
- When Western Illinois scores more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Western Illinois scored 14.3 more points per game (80.4) than it did away from home (66.1).
- In 2022-23, the Leathernecks allowed 72.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.
- Western Illinois sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.7 more threes and 12.3% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 26.3% three-point percentage).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 84-52
|State Farm Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 71-49
|Kohl Center
|11/30/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|W 92-40
|Western Hall
|12/3/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Western Hall
|12/6/2023
|Coe
|-
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
