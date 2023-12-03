The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

Western Illinois has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Coyotes are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Leathernecks sit at 19th.

The Leathernecks score 70.3 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 69.4 the Coyotes allow.

When Western Illinois scores more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Western Illinois scored 14.3 more points per game (80.4) than it did away from home (66.1).

In 2022-23, the Leathernecks allowed 72.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.

Western Illinois sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.7 more threes and 12.3% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 26.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule