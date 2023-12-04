Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Boone County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Boone High School at Belvidere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
