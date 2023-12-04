Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cook County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Acero -- Sor Juana Ins de la Cruz Charter High SchoolSor Juana Ines de la Cruz Charter High School at Wolcott College Preparatory High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4

5:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Lakeshore

Lakeshore How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4

6:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

ITW David Speer Academy at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4

6:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Heritage Academy at Kankakee Trinity Academy