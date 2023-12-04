Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cook County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Acero -- Sor Juana Ins de la Cruz Charter High SchoolSor Juana Ines de la Cruz Charter High School at Wolcott College Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Lakeshore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
ITW David Speer Academy at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Heritage Academy at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
