Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Calvary Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at Griggsville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: White Hall, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
