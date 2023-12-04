Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 4?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nick Leddy going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- In two of 23 games this season, Leddy has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Leddy has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Leddy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:11
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|24:29
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|W 5-0
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
