Should you wager on Torey Krug to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Krug has picked up three assists on the power play.

Krug averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.0%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:04 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:12 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:42 Home W 5-0

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

