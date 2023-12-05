How to Watch Bradley vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bradley vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the Zips' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Bradley has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Zips are the rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 293rd.
- The Braves put up 7.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Zips allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- Bradley is 5-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bradley scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.2 away.
- In 2022-23, the Braves conceded 9.8 fewer points per game at home (56.5) than on the road (66.3).
- Beyond the arc, Bradley made fewer trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (40.4%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|W 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 79-72
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|L 85-77
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/18/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|The LeBron James Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.