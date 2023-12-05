Tuesday's contest between the Bradley Braves (6-2) and the Akron Zips (4-3) at James A. Rhodes Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with Bradley securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bradley vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 73, Akron 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-2.6)

Bradley (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Akron is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Bradley's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Zips are 3-2-0 and the Braves are 7-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 75.3 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 188th in college basketball.

Bradley comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It records 32.3 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8.

Bradley hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) while shooting 35.1% from deep (117th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game at 29.1%.

Bradley has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (181st in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (223rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.