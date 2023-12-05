Bradley vs. Akron December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Bradley Braves (4-0) will play the Akron Zips (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 16.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bradley vs. Akron Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
