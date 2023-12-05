The Bradley Braves (4-0) will play the Akron Zips (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Akron Game Information

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 16.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Nate Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Tribble: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikal Dawson: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sammy Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bradley vs. Akron Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 70.7 198th 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 62.7 21st 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.0 101st 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.9 112th 150th 13.4 Assists 13.3 157th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

