The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum.

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Bradley vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 61.0 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Braves give up to opponents.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

Bradley has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.

The Braves score 60.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 72.4 the Panthers allow.

This season the Braves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers give up.

The Panthers shoot 40.2% from the field, just 0.1 lower than the Braves allow.

Bradley Leaders

Alex Rouse: 10.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%

10.1 PTS, 48.1 FG% Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Isis Fitch: 5.0 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.0 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

