The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum.

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 61.0 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Braves give up to opponents.
  • Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
  • Bradley has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.
  • The Braves score 60.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 72.4 the Panthers allow.
  • This season the Braves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers shoot 40.2% from the field, just 0.1 lower than the Braves allow.

Bradley Leaders

  • Alex Rouse: 10.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%
  • Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Isis Fitch: 5.0 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Ruba Abo Hashesh: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Bradley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 64-57 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Butler L 67-46 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Lindenwood (MO) W 63-56 Renaissance Coliseum
12/5/2023 Eastern Illinois - Renaissance Coliseum
12/14/2023 Quincy - Renaissance Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

