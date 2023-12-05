Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Champaign County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall High School - Marshall at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Fisher High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fisher, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fithian, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Fisher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fisher, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
