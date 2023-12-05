Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dyett High School at Perspectives Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - White South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Kenwood Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kenwood Academy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King College Prep High School at Solorio Academy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - White Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Universal School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tinley Park High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Francis W Parker Upper School at Lake Forest Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richards High School - Oak Lawn at Lemont High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lemont, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Sciences Academy at Lycee Francais de Chicago
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Bulls Academy at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Latin School of Chicago at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marian Catholic High School at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola Academy at Providence St. Mel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brother Rice High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Edward High School at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lombard, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DePaul College Prep High Scool at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
