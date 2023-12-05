Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Illinois Math and Science Academy at Indian Creek High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5

6:45 PM CT on December 5 Location: Shabbona, IL

Shabbona, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandwich High School at Plano High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Plano, IL

Plano, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

LaMoille High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hinckley, IL

Hinckley, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle Township High School at Sycamore High School