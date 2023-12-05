DePaul vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 5
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (5-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (4-4) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 5.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Blue Demons suffered a 102-64 loss to Michigan State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
DePaul vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 74, DePaul 67
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Blue Demons took down the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at home on November 26 by a score of 93-72.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
- DePaul has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
- DePaul has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins
- 93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 233) on November 26
- 85-62 over Howard (No. 250) on November 20
- 77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 285) on November 6
- 99-52 at home over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 9
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 20.9 PTS, 8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)
- Jorie Allen: 11.3 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Katlyn Gilbert: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Michelle Sidor: 9.9 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons' +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 79 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per contest (307th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.