Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in DuPage County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Universal School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth Academy at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brother Rice High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lombard, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lisle High School at Herscher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Herscher, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Islamic Foundation School at Yorkville Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
